In a video recently released by Iranian backed Hezbollah, an armed terrorist is featured shooting his rifle at a target featuring a Star of David. The clip seems to be aimed at intimidating Israel from fighting Hezbollah as it features a Hebrew voiceover with an Arabic accent reciting Exodus 21 (24-25)

Eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, bruise for bruise. (Exodus 21:24-25)