And then Avraham buried his wife Sara in the cave of the field of Machpelah, facing Mamre—now Hebron—in the land of Canaan. GENESIS 23:19 (The Israel Bible™)

This Torah Portion ‘Chayei Sarah’ in which we read about the death and burial of Sara in the city of Hebron. Nachmanides, a leading 12th century Jewish scholar, wrote that the Hebrew name for Hebron (חברון) is a contraction of the words chaver (חבר), ‘friend,’ and the word na–eh (נאה) ‘beloved.’ The very name of the holy city of Hebron alludes to its most famous resident Abraham who was the first beloved friend of Hashem as it says in Isaiah 41:8 “Seed of Abraham my friend.”