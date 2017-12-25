Haley: US Cutting $285 Million off UN Contributions

“They crouch, they lie down like a lion, Like the king of beasts; who dare rouse them? Blessed are they who bless you, Accursed they who curse you!” Numbers 24:9 (The Israel Bible™)

On Sunday, today, as the United Nations reached an agreement on a budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the United States negotiated a reduction of more than $285 million off the 2016-2017 final budget, according to a press release issued by Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“In addition to these significant cost savings, we reduced the UN’s bloated management and support functions, bolstered support for key US priorities throughout the world, and instilled more discipline and accountability throughout the UN system,” Haley reported.

“The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well-known,” Haley noted, adding, “We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked.”

“This historic reduction in spending – in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable UN – is a big step in the right direction. While we are pleased with the results of this year’s budget negotiations, you can be sure we’ll continue to look at ways to increase the UN’s efficiency‎ while protecting our interests,” Ambassador Haley said.

According to the Committee on Contributions of the UN General Assembly, the US is the largest financial contributor to the United Nations, providing 22% of the entire UN budget in 2017. The next biggest contributor is Japan, which contributes just under 10%. EU countries pay a total of about 30%.

From July 2016 to June 2017, 28.6% of all UN peacekeeping operations in 2017 was paid for by the US.

Israel in 2017 contributed $10,845,846 to the UN. Saudi Arabia contributed $28,905,441. Egypt’s contribution came to $3,833,881.