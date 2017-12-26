Top 10 Prophetic Natural Phenomena of 2017

“Yea, you shall leave in joy and be led home secure. Before you, mount and hill shall shout aloud, And all the trees of the field shall clap their hands.” Isaiah 55:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Divine will is often expressed through natural means and 2017 was an exceptional year, marked by several major hurricanes, earthquakes, and a rare solar eclipse. Most (though not all) of these events could be explained by scientists but a deeper look into their prophetic significance gives a different perspective.

A prophecy in a 100-year-old book of Jewish mysticism prophesied that a solar eclipse would usher in powerful storms and signal disaster for “Kings of the East”. A prominent Jerusalem rabbi identified Kim Jong Un, the despotic leader of North Korea, as one of those kings.

The path of totality of the rare total eclipse passed over the entirety of the US before going out to sea and touching on a trio of minor storm systems. These systems developed into Harvey, Irma, and Jose, three storms that devastated the US and Caribbean in precisely the manner described in the prophecy.

The post-flood sign of God’s promise to Noah was replayed when a rainbow was observed in the skies over Taiwan for an astounding nine hours. Though God promised never to use a flood to destroy the world again, one rabbi understood this sign as a message specifically for our generation, which has a god-like power of global destruction.

This year was also marked by drastically increased seismic activity around the globe, including three catastrophic earthquakes in Mexico, another deadly earthquake in Iraq, and thousands of tremors at the Yellowstone Caldera.

The whole world looked to the heavens as spectacular meteor shower hovered above the entire globe, signaling a close proximity pass of a huge asteroid. These astronomical phenomena were specifically described in Jewish mystical sources as accompanying the arrival of the Messiah.

The seventh plague that hit Egypt before the Exodus was recreated in Argentina as a freak hailstorm literally buried people in their cars under five feet of ice. Though the Argentinian version of the plague lacked the miraculous mixture of fire and ice, it was still remarkably destructive.

In one week, strange ‘booms’ terrified residents and left experts scratching their heads. Heard across the US and in Europe, these powerful sounds registered on scientific instruments but there remains no explanation for them. In several places, these sounds were accompanied by fireballs tracking across the sky. Though scientists remain baffled, Biblical scholars understand the signs as those described by the prophets.

A hint of the Exodus revealed itself in Florida as Hurricane Irma caused a section of the ocean to recede, leaving a swath of dry land wide enough for a nation to walk upon. Boats were left high-and-dry and marine mammals were stranded but the amazing scene remained long enough for bystanders to be amazed by the glorious sight.

Despite man’s best technological efforts, swarms of locusts still appear, plaguing modern farmers just as they did Egyptian farmers in Biblical times. Clouds of the voracious flying insects covered wide areas in Russia creating bizarre scenes in which desperate farmers went out to catch the insects in nets. Trinidad was struck by locusts, though local experts still have no idea where the bugs came from.

Residents of this town in Ghana were shocked when their idyllic river, an essential source of their livelihood, turned blood red overnight. The significance of the scene was not lost on them as it preceded a local festival commemorating their tribal exodus.