His sons Yitzchak and Ishmael buried him in the cave of Machpelah, in the field of Ephron son of Zohar the Hittite, facing Mamre. GENESIS 25:9 (The Israel Bible™)

The Torah states that Abraham, Sarah, Isaac, Rebecca, Jacob and Leah are all buried in the Cave of the Patriarchs, Machpelah Cave, in Hebron. Abraham’s purchase of this property to bury Sara was the first concrete transaction that established a Jewish connection with a particular site in the Land of Israel. Although the entire Land of Israel was promised to the Children of Israel, three locations are recorded as having being purchased in order to prevent the Children of Israel of being accused of taking possession of the land inappropriately. These sites include the Cave of Machpelah, Joseph’s burial plot in Shechem (Genesis 33:19) and the site of the Beit Hamikdash (II Samuel 24:24).