At Least 10 More Countries Line Up to Move Their Embassies To Jerusalem

“At that time, they shall call Yerushalayim “Throne of Hashem,” and all nations shall assemble there, in the name of Hashem, at Yerushalayim. They shall no longer follow the willfulness of their evil hearts.” Jeremiah 3:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely announced that at least ten more countries have joined the growing list of those who intend to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

In an interview with Israel Radio on Monday that her ministry is in talks with at least ten countries but she refused to specify which countries.

This flood of pro-Jerusalem political sentiment comes after US President Donald Trump’s historic speech on December 7th, in which he officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The day after the speech, the Czech Republic joined in, expressing intent to move their embassy to Jerusalem.

The United Nations chose to vote on a resolution condemning the president’s proclamation, which was vetoed by the US in the Security Council but passed in the General Assembly. Though 128 nations supported the resolution and only nine countries voted against, US Ambassador Nikki Haley pointed out that 65 nations refused to condemn the US by either abstaining or not participating in the vote.

Her optimism seems well-founded as more countries join the US by expressing intent to move their embassies. Two days After Trump’s speech, the head of Romania’s parliament, Liviu Dragnea, said his country and the European Union nation should both “seriously consider” moving their embassies to Jerusalem. At the same time, Israeli officials announced that the Philippines also intended to move its embassy to Jerusalem. It was also announced earlier this week that Hungary and Romania are considering the move.

At the same time, Walla News reported that Slovakia was also considering moving its embassy. Paraguay and Togog are also reported to be in talks with the Israeli government concerning an embassy move.

The Czech Republic, Romania, and the Philippines all abstained from the vote in the UN General Assembly last Thursday.

On Sunday, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced that he would move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem.

“Dear people of Guatemala, today I spoke with the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu,” Morales wrote in his Facebook page. “We are talking about the excellent relations that we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the state of Israel.

One of the most important topics was the return of the embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem.

So I inform you that I have instructed the chancellor to initiate the respective coordination so that it may be.

God bless you.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Guatemala’s decision at the weekly Likud party meeting at the Knesset.

Guatemala’s embassy was in Jerusalem until 1980.

“God bless you, my friend, President Jimmy Morales. God bless both our countries, Israel and Guatemala,” he said. “I told you recently there would be other countries that will recognize Jerusalem and move their embassies,” Netanyahu said, after reading out Morales’s official announcement to Likud MKs and reporters. “I repeat: There will be more, this is just the beginning.”

Israeli diplomats have expressed that Honduras is likely to be one of the next countries to declare an intention to move their embassy. Both Honduras and Guatemala voted against the resolution. The Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, and Togo also voted against the resolution condemning the US.

Russia recognized West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in April but this was dependent on East Jerusalem being accepted as the Palestinian capital.