Kaliver Rebbe Blesses President Trump Who “Loves Everybody”

Rabbi Menachem Mendel Taub, the 94-year-old Grand Rebbe of the Kaliv Hassidic movement’s Israeli branch, gave a heartfelt blessing to US President Donald Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, saying the president “loves everybody”.

“Don’t worry if people are talking bad about you,” the rabbi said. “The Almighty is with you and He should help you and the world should know that the US helps everybody, anytime. Thank you very much and a lot of blessings to you.”

The rabbi is a survivor of the Holocaust. His entire family was killed by the Nazis and the rabbi suffered at the hands of the infamous SS officer Josef Mengele during his captivity in the Auschwitz concentration camp. Rabbi Taub later immigrated to the United States, gaining US citizenship before moving to Israel.