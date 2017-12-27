New Year Supermoon Ushering in God-Based Feminism Necessary for Messiah

“And on your joyous occasions—your fixed festivals and new moon days—you shall sound the trumpets over your burnt offerings and your sacrifices of well-being. They shall be a reminder of you before your God: I, Hashem, am your God.” Numbers 10:10 (The Israel Bible™)

The first night of the New Year will feature a full-fledged supermoon, the second in a series of three that will be the largest supermoon of 2018, a phenomenon which, in Jewish mysticism, embodies a process of God-based feminism based in Genesis which is, according to Jewish mysticism, a necessary component in bringing the Messiah.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at the part of its elliptical orbit that brings it closer to Earth, appearing up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than when it is viewed at its furthest point. On the night of January 1st, the moon will be at its closest point of the entire year.

Sara Yehudit Schneider, an author and director of A Still Small Voice Torah teaching institution, believes the appearance of a larger-than-normal moon is a necessary precursor to the Messianic era. Though a supermoon is a purely astronomical appearance, it embodies a God-based feminism that was hinted at in the Story of Creation and the moon’s phases are a constant reminder of mankind’s Messianic mission.

“There is an aspect of the geula (redemption) process is a repairing of the moon, which basically means the rising of the feminine,” Schneider told Breaking Israel News. “In Jewish symbology, the masculine archetype conflates with the sun and the feminine with the moon.”

As the basis for her claim, Schneider cited the Talmud (Hulin 60b). The Talmud discusses the seeming contradiction in the verse describing the creation of the sun and the moon.

Hashem made the two great lights, the greater light to dominate the day and the lesser light to dominate the night, and the stars. Genesis 1:16

Though initially described in equal terms, the verse then noted the sun and the moon were not equal, with the sun being called the “greater light” and the moon the “lesser light”. The Talmud explains that when God created the sun and the moon they were equal in every manner, including size and intensity. The moon complained, saying, “Two kings cannot share one crown.” God agreed and made the moon shine less intensely, compensating the moon by commanding Israel to set the calendar by its cycles.

“The moon was diminished as part of the creation, surrendering her throne,” Schneider explained. “The rest of history, from Creation to Messiah, is the moon reattaining her fullness of stature. The bliss of the messianic era is when the masculine and feminine meet face-to-face, completely equal, as represented by the Cherubim on the ark of the covenant.”

“Our messianic goal is for the ‘he’ and ‘she’ to become completely equal,” Schneider said. “The feminine polarity, or shechina (divine presence), is that aspect of the universe that is engaged in a dynamic moving towards perfection, represented by the moon. The masculine is represented by the sun, completeness in a state of unwavering perfection. All of creation has an aspect of feminine and is moving towards a sun-like completeness.”

“To do this, the sun and the moon need to be completely equal, but they aren’t which is why the solar and lunar calendar are out of sync,” Schneider said. “Though the lunar cycle appears circular, returning to the same point each month, each ascent to fullness leaves a trace of growth, bringing us closer to completion and Moshiach (Messiah).”

Schneider emphasized that modern feminism is not intentionally moving towards Messiah but it serves a necessary and holy function nonetheless.

“So many things that are necessary for the Messianic process can be done with a pure God-centered intention or a non-God-centered intention,” Schneider said. “That applies to feminism as well. It is true that if we are not keeping up the pace, if there are changes and transitions that need to happen and the God-conscious folks aren’t getting to work and fulfilling their responsibilities, Hashem will get people to push things through even without the correct intention.”

“One of the distinguishing features of the feminine that is necessary for the messianic age is the collapsing of hierarchy when everyone will be unique and equally the most beloved to Hashem” Schneider concluded.

The night following the first full moon of the month will see the Quadrantid meteor shower light up the skies, although the moon’s bright glare will make it more difficult to spot.

The final supermoon of the trio will arrive on January 31. It is also a ‘Blue Moon’, so called because it is the second full moon in a single calendar month. On average, Blue Moons happen every two and a half years. This full moon will also be a blood moon. The moon’s appearance will change during the eclipse, gradually getting darker and taking on a rusty or blood red color, making the astronomical spectacle a super Blue ‘Blood Moon.’